Habitat for Humanity Set to Open ReStore Location in Texarkana May 22nd

On May 22nd, the Texarkana area will finally be able to enjoy the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore with the grand opening slated for this Saturday morning at 11a.m. Throughout the day visitors can enjoy prepackaged food, giveaways and the chance to shop around. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore allows anyone in the community to come and shop for supplies for their homes, stores, and small projects by purchasing gently used and like new material that has been donated. The prices set for items in the store begin at 60% off for products that are almost like new, and go down as the grade of material does. All purchases go towards paying staff and helping build more houses in our community.

According to Mary Wormington, Director of Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana, this project was three years in the making. “When they hired me they asked me to get on the ground and build more homes. Before I came on they were building one home every 12-18 months, and in the last three years that I’ve been here, we’ve built 5. Our goal with the opening of the ReStore is to allow Habitat in the coming years to net a profit, to help build more and more homes in our area. Other restores in other towns can sometimes generate enough money to build up to 10 homes a year. That’s what we really want. To help our community by building more and more homes each year,” said Wormington. Wormington also announced that the restore is in no short supply, with enough material to restock the entire building if all sells out. “The hope is that the Texarkana community can come together to support us, so that we can continue making a difference in our area,” says Wormington.

Community members can find home items, building material, furniture and much more at the ReStore location. The ReStore will be open Wednesday-Saturday 9a.m.- 5p.m. Tuesdays will be reserved for community donations and community pick-ups, and closed Sunday and Monday for restock.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 3632 New Boston Road.