LifeShare is Gearing Up for a Record-Breaking ‘United We Give’ Weekend

As plans are being made to celebrate Independence Day this year with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is urging donors to include donating blood within their holiday plans. United We Give is an annual LifeShare tradition created to encourage donors to be mindful of our community blood supply needs. Local hospitals are depending on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, however, traditionally, LifeShare struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer. United We Give aims to bring awareness to the need for blood products this summer.

LifeShare is happy to have Raising Cane’s, KSLA, and Waitr back as sponsors for United We Give. With the support of these local businesses donors are able to receive various gifts as a ‘thank you’ for their life-saving donation.

Everyone who participates in the event will receive a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s, and a code for a free delivery from Waitr. “Thank you to all of our community that helps be a part of helping save lives. You are someone’s hero when you donate blood. I am so thankful for how our community always steps up to help,” says LifeShare Regional Director, Elizabeth Cunningham.

United We Give serves as a reminder that we are all reliant on the community blood supply. 1 in 3 people will use blood at some point in their lives. To maintain the blood that all families will need, the community must unite together during the most challenging times to do their part.

All LifeShare Donor Centers have extended operation hours for the event:

Thursday, July 1, 2021: 8am – 7pm

Friday, July 2, 2021: 8am – 7pm

Saturday, July 3, 2021: 8AM – 3PM