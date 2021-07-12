Over 1,000 Families: One‐Day Distribution Event

Advertisement

Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute emergency food boxes to at least 1,000 food insecure families from the Texarkana area, Friday, July 16, 2021, beginning at 8am, at First

Baptist Church Texarkana, 3015 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX. Funding for the event is provided by Operation Jerusalem of First Baptist Church Texarkana, a special fund dedicated to supporting local community projects.

Distribution will last until 12 noon or until all boxes have been distributed. Recipients are directed to enter from the Moores Lane entrance closest to Cooks Ln (by the soccer fields). Distribution is limited to one per household and two households per vehicle.

“With the continued increase in need for hunger relief, it’s more important than ever that Harvest continue meeting the needs of our food-insecure neighbors where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “We are so fortunate to have the support of First Baptist Church Texarkana, and their Operation Jerusalem fund, helping us make sure families have the food they need as they recover from this challenging time.”

With CDC precautions and recommendations against the COVID‐19 still in place, Harvest is taking every measure to ensure the safety of its staff, volunteers and recipients. This mobile pantry will operate as a “drive‐thru” distribution, with food boxes loaded directly into vehicles. Recipients will not be allowed to exit the vehicle or park to pick up food.