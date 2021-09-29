Rumtopf DIY Foodie Workshop at the P. J. Ahern Home

Advertisement

Join the Texarkana Museums System in October for two special programs. On Saturday, October 9, the P. J. Ahern home will present a Rumtopf workshop beginning at 2:00 p.m. Participants will learn how to start their own fermented fruit crock! Admission is $20 per person. Tickets are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call TMS at 903-793-4831 for more details.

Have you ever heard of rumtopf? This delicious fruit concoction is an Austrian, German, and Danish dessert of mixed fruit and alcohol traditionally eaten around Christmas. “Rumtopf” literally translates to “rum pot,” referring to the crock in which the fruit is fermented.

“Layers of seasonal fruit are added to the crock with rum to start the fermentation process,” explains TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “More fruit is added over weeks and the result is a delicious topping. My family always ate it over ice cream. It is so good!”

Participants in this hands-on workshop will learn how to start their own rum pot and, over the following weeks, will receive email reminders for adding the next layer of fruit.

“The fermentation process takes a while, so the workshop is to get everyone started,” said Jamie Simmons, TMS Curator. “We will guide guests through the first steps of layering the fruit and rum, then explaining what comes next.”

Jars, fruit, and other essential supplies will be provided. Guests should provide their own 108-proof rum, brandy, or vodka. After the workshop, TMS will send reminder emails to participants with instructions for the next steps. Recipe cards and suggestions on how to use the fermented fruit will be included in participant workshop materials. Tickets are limited, so buy yours today!

The P. J. Ahern Home is part of the Texarkana Museums System which also operates the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, and the Ace of Clubs House in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every weekend of the month. For more information about these or future events, please call 903-793-4831, visit www.TexarkanaMuseums.org or find us on Facebook.