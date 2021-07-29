TC Road Show Enrollment Event Culminates Saturday on Campus- Hot Dogs, Snow Cones and Family Games!

Advertisement

This Saturday, July 31st, Texarkana College is hosting an enrollment event from 11 AM – 2 PM to help students register for fall classes and apply for TC’s new scholarship of up to $2,000. There will be food and fun activities for the entire family, too!

“We realize a lot of people have limited time during the regular work week to come to campus,” said TC Recruiter Dustin Austin. “This Saturday’s event is designed to help busy people with full time jobs and family obligations get the help and financial assistance they need to start training this fall for a new career.”

Austin said campus visitors this Saturday can enjoy snow-cones, hot dogs, and family games.

Advertisement

“Cactus Cones snow-cone stand will be set up and TC employees will be grilling hot dogs,” said Austin. “Bring the family and stop by to see us- we’ll also have games and inflatables. Our air-conditioned mobile enrollment center will be parked near the front campus entrance and recruiters will help students apply for scholarships and get enrolled for fall classes.”

Austin said the Nelson Administration Building will also be open on Saturday and to assist students.

“We will be here to help you apply for the new $2,000 scholarship which is a game changer for non-traditional students,” said Austin. “If you work full time or have waited a few years to start college after graduating from high school, this is your chance for financial assistance for college. The TC Foundation saw a huge need to assist non-traditional students who often balance work and family responsibilities, are limited on time and money and are ready to start or start over!” We want to award 200 scholarships of up to $2,000 to qualified applicants.”

Classes start August 18th for both workforce skills training courses and academic courses.

“TC has training courses for careers in nursing, automotive & diesel, welding, culinary, cosmetology, HVAC, construction, electrical and electronics, industrial trades, business offices, pharmacy, and truck driving,” said Austin. “We also have traditional college-level academic courses in science, technology, math, English, speech, music and theater, art, social sciences, history, government, and more. You can choose in-person or online course formats- we have something for everyone!”

For more information, visit texarkanacollege.edu or call 903-823-3456. Extended fall enrollment hours begin next week and are 8 AM – 6 PM, Monday – Thursday, Friday 8 AM – 4 PM.