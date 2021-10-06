Texarkana Chamber Hosts Economic Development Golf Tournament

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted their 39th Annual Economic Development Council Industry Appreciation Golf Tournament at Texarkana Country Club in Texarkana, Arkansas on October 4, 2021. TexAmericas Center was named the recipient of this years’ Industry Appreciation Award.

The Industry Appreciation Award is presented annually to a member of the Economic Development Council. It is given in recognition of the outstanding contributions to our community, boosting our economy, and improve the quality of life. TexAmericas Center is one of the largest rural industrial centers in the country and brings together an unmatched land resource of nearly 12,000 acres and 3 million square feet of office, manufacturing, warehouse, and storage space.

TexAmericas is ranked number five by Business Facilities Magazine as an industrial park. In January 2020, they refurbished a 5,000 square foot facility into a food grade building to assist local manufacturer, Rowe Casa Organics, in expansion planning and implementation. In October 2020, they launched a third-party logistics (3PL) business unit. In May of 2021, they were awarded nearly $1M from the EDA for rail improvements, to rebuild portions of its 36-mile rail system.

As of June 2021, TexAmericas has 34 tenants on their park footprint, an all-time high. These tenants have created 665 jobs for our local economy. In September 2021, TexAmericas completed their newest project, a 150,000 square foot spec building.

The winners of the first flight for the tournament were Taylor Hedrick, Bart Vance, and Bobby Ables with a score of 59. The second flight winners were Tim Lambert, Rob Sitterley, Hunter Bobo, and Adam Dukelow with a score of 66.

Sponsors of the tournament were Dot’s Ace Hardware, Dot’s Rentals & Sales, Guaranty Bank & Trust, Red River Lumber, Conterra Networks, Ledwell Machinery, City of Texarkana, Texas, MTG Engineers, Nash Business Center, AEP SWEPCO, Cooper Tire, Express Employment, Texarkana College, Farmers Bank & Trust, Offenhauser, State Bank, Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital, MilWay Credit Union, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, Commercial National Bank, Eagle Distributing, Hightech Signs, JCM Industries, Ritter Communications, Red River Credit Union, Scott Stevens, Tatum Excavating, TexAmericas Center, and Tri-State Iron & Metal.



The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Council is comprised of 48 industry partners in the Texarkana region. Information on the council and the golf tournament can be obtained by contacting Robbin Bass at rbass@texarkana.org or Natalie Haywood at nhaywood@texarkana.org

