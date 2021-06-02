TIME TO APPLY for LEADERSHIP TEXARKANA: Class of 2021-2022

Advertisement

Leadership Texarkana is currently accepting applications from individuals who are interested in applying to be part of the Leadership Texarkana Class of 2021-2022; applications are available online at LeadershipTexarkana.com, or by calling 903.792.0011 or emailing info@leadershiptexarkana. Deadline for completed applications is June 23.

LT Executive Director Ruth Ellen Whitt says, “We encourage applications from individuals who are not only interested in personal growth, but for those who are wanting to lead the way in making our community all that it can be. We are focused on unleashing Texarkana talent and ingenuity for community progress in pursuit of community excellence. Applying is a competitive process as there are always more applications than spaces available; hard choices are required in selecting an average of thirty individuals from all applicants. Leadership Texarkana’s goal is to have each class reflect the demographics of the community; we limit and balance the numbers of participants from any one business, sector or demographic. The program is not specific to newcomers; we always have participants who have lived here their entire lives.”

As the flagship program of LEADERSHIP TEXARKANA, the annual LT class has provided community leadership development for the advancement of our community and of all participants since 1979. Over 900 grads remain local and actively leading in all sectors. The Leadership Texarkana class program features:



TOP NOTCH PARTICIPANTS: Connects, engages and equips a selected group of individuals from all backgrounds, professional levels, and all sectors (public, private and non-profit).

EXCELLENT PROGRAMS: Year-long training in understanding of critical issues in the development and growth of our community, including perspectives of economic development, industry, health care, education, politics, and quality of life initiatives, and the leadership capacities needed to have a positive impact.

POWERFUL CONNECTIONS: Well over one hundred community leaders annually participate in issue-based educational sessions–a backstage pass into our region, invaluable to natives or newcomers.

PERSONAL CHALLENGE: Each participant is challenged to personalize the opportunity for providing meaningful leadership, and for stepping up as citizens of influence in his/her community sphere.

The Leadership Texarkana class program is the best personal development value around.

LT Recruitment After Hours Social will be held Thursday, June 10, 5-6:30 at Twisted Fork Restaurant’s meeting room (Moores Lane/Summerhill Rd) –for an informal opportunity to visit with LT grads and learn more about the LT Class experience.

WIIFY: Perspectives of Past Participants

Anyone with a passion for our community or for helping must go through this program.

[LT] helps individuals give focus to their ideas; passions and abilities to help impact our community.

[LT is the] organization with the best prospect of facilitating sustainable positive change in our community.

Change can only happen when people unite time, talent and resources. [LT ] is a great way to learn history and shape Texarkana’s future. I have gained great new relationships.

You will learn more than you can ever imagine!

Just do it! It will change your life!

Frequently Asked Questions about the LT Class

HOW do I apply?

Applications & more at LEADERSHIPTEXARKANA.com

Deadline for application is midnight JUNE 23.

Either submit online – OR – MAIL it to P.O. Box 311, TT 75504-0311;

All parts of application must be received by 6.23

(including all attachments: references and photo)

HOW MUCH does it cost?

$850 for individuals from businesses or organizations with

annual operating budgets over $250K; cost is $650 for

individuals from those with operating budgets under $250K.

Scholarships are available, however, there are no full scholarships;

Numbers and amounts are based on applicants and requests.

WHAT is expected of class participants?

Your presence, participation and full ENGAGEMENT – during

the program year, as well as beyond the program year, stepping up to

take a measure of responsibility for our community’s best future.

The program kicks-off September 16-17 with an overnight* retreat, *(pending covid realities which would permit),

followed by monthly day-long sessions on second Tuesdays from October-April;

End of Year Celebration Dinner the evening of April 28. And other dates TBD.

MORE AT LeadershipTexarkana.COM

email Info@LeadershipTexarkana.Com

Or call 903.792.0011