TMS Twilight Tour Season Concludes with Calvary Cemetery

Join TMS for a living history tour of Calvary Cemetery beginning at 5:00 p.m. on December 3, 2022. This guided tour includes living history performances at select grave sites. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS members. Tickets must be purchased in advance. This is a wheelchair-friendly tour. For directions, suggested parking, or other information, call 903-793-4831 or email MoRH@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

The Texarkana Museums System Twilight Tour series concludes its 2022 season with a guided tour of Calvary Cemetery, located at 3409 Sanderson Lane in Texarkana, Arkansas. Living History performers will portray some of Texarkana’s pioneer immigrant citizens.

“Calvary Cemetery is the final resting place of the Ahern Family and many families that helped establish Saint Edward’s Catholic Church,” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “The pioneer families buried here helped build not only the church, but Saint Michael’s Hospital.”

Saint Edward’s parish was established in 1903 by the Most Rev. Edward Fitzgerald. The congregation met in the Miller County Courthouse while they waited for their first building to be completed. In 1923, the parish raised funds to construct a new building modeled after the Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Rome. This building is still standing, wonderfully preserved by the members of Saint Edward’s Church.

Calvary Cemetery is located at 3409 Sanderson Lane, next to the Knights of Columbus Hall. There will be no parking inside the cemetery, but there is parking available nearby. Please call for directions. This is a wheelchair-friendly tour. Guests are reminded to dress for the weather. If you require special assistance, please call 903-793-4831

Tickets must be purchased in advance! Cost is $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/events. For information about this or upcoming events, please visit us on Facebook or call us at 903-793-4831.

This program is made possible with funding from Humanities Texas and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the federal ARP Act. All opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.