TRAHC Presented TRAHC Hero Awards Prior to Performance by The Muses

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council presented their TRAHC Hero Awards at the Regional Arts Center on Sept. 11 before the The Muses’ performance of “Broken Standards” Fascinating Rhythm. These annual awards honor and recognize individuals in the community who work as leaders and advocates for the arts.
“Our TRAHC Hero Awards are presented annually to recognize some of the amazing partners, sponsors and volunteers who help keep TRAHC on track! We love and respect all the winners and are pleased to honor them for their service to us and the arts community.” – Jennifer Unger, TRAHC’s interim executive director.
The TRAHC Hero Award winners are as follows;
Ron Mills – Leadership Award
Patterson Troike Foundation – Arts Partner Award
Katy Hays – Arts Educator Award
Chris Thomas – ArtsSmart Award
Treva West – Arts Champion Award
Darlene Taylor – Arts Champion Award
Jes Weiner – Young Cool Creative Award
DeAnna Craytor – Women for the Arts Honors
Lynn Whitt – Women for the Arts Honors