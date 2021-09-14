TRAHC Presented TRAHC Hero Awards Prior to Performance by The Muses

Advertisement

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council presented their TRAHC Hero Awards at the Regional Arts Center on Sept. 11 before the The Muses’ performance of “Broken Standards” Fascinating Rhythm. These annual awards honor and recognize individuals in the community who work as leaders and advocates for the arts.

“Our TRAHC Hero Awards are presented annually to recognize some of the amazing partners, sponsors and volunteers who help keep TRAHC on track! We love and respect all the winners and are pleased to honor them for their service to us and the arts community.” – Jennifer Unger, TRAHC’s interim executive director.

The TRAHC Hero Award winners are as follows;

Ron Mills – Leadership Award

Patterson Troike Foundation – Arts Partner Award

Katy Hays – Arts Educator Award

Chris Thomas – ArtsSmart Award

Treva West – Arts Champion Award

Darlene Taylor – Arts Champion Award

Jes Weiner – Young Cool Creative Award

DeAnna Craytor – Women for the Arts Honors

Lynn Whitt – Women for the Arts Honors