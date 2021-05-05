Twice as Fine Wine Festival Brought Thousands of Texarkana Residents Together

Advertisement

The Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival brought thousands of Texarkana residents and many others from surrounding areas together last Saturday, May 1st to enjoy fine wines, food, music and art from local Texas wineries and artists. This was one of the first large outdoor events Texarkana has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The event took place completely outdoors at Spring Lake Park. Guests enjoyed large tents, access to numerous tastings from Texas wineries, artists and food vendors. Local Texarkana resident Angela Elliott said, “it was a nice time to get out and have fun. It felt really great to get out and socialize again, especially since we missed the last festival due to COVID. They also added a few new vendors this year and it was great to really just walk around and see everything they had to offer.”



The Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area has hosted this event for the last 6 years and according to Terrie Arnold the Executive Director of the Alliance, each year the event just keeps getting better. “We work really hard to treat all of our vendors well so that they want to keep coming back. We’ve been able to make it such a large event because of the great experience both vendors and community members have. We really look forward to doing this each year,” says Arnold.