Unanimous Vote for Texarkana, TX Entertainment District

On Monday, June 14th, the City Council Members on the Texarkana, Texas side voted unanimously to approve the ordinance for an Entertainment District, which would create a seamless entertainment district on both sides of State Line.

The ordinance was proposed on May 24th and officially approved last night. Council Member Hart gave the first approval and it was seconded by Council Member Williams. The rest of the council was in agreement. Texarkana community members can see the ordinance in full effect on June 24th.

“I think this is a really great thing. We have been hoping for a few years to make things equal between the Texas and Arkansas side so that businesses on the Texas side could be a part of an Arts and Entertainment district. People love to come down and drink and enjoy the area with their adult beverages, so I think it will be really helpful to have things equal with the Arkansas side,” said Audience Services Manger for the Perot Theater Debbie Gilliam.

The new ordinance will allow people to have alcoholic beverages open, in non-glass containers outdoors. The exception includes Sunday’s between 2:15 a.m. and noon. Weekdays and Saturdays 2:15 a.m.- 7a.m. The district would span from the Perot Theater through the downtown area and would not include the Bi-State Justice Building.