March Primary Elections Will Be Here Shortly

Bowie County Elections wants all Bowie County Voters to be aware of the important dates approaching, which can affect their ability to vote. Below is information that contains dates, deadlines, when and where, and how to vote.

Bowie County Elections works diligently to provide an opportunity for every eligible Bowie County citizen to register to vote and to provide registered voters elections that are safe, secure, and accurate with the highest level of integrity and transparency.

MARCH PRIMARY ELECTION INFORMATION

Texas’s March 5, 2024, Primary election is approaching quickly, and Bowie County voters will be weighing in on which candidates from their favorite political party they want to move on to the General Election in November. In the Primary the voter will choose Federal, State and Local candidates.

IMPORTANT DATES TO KNOW

The last day to register to vote for the March 5th Primary is Monday, February 5, 2024. Voters may check online at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/mvp/mvp.do to see if they are currently registered.

Early voting for the March 5th Primary begins Tuesday, February 20, 2024, and runs through Friday March 1, 2024. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Here is everything voters need to know about voting in the election, from polling locations to what voters may see on their ballot.

WHEN AND WHERE VOTERS CAN VOTE

Registered and eligible Texas voters may vote at any early voting location located in Bowie County during the early voting period.

Voters can find early and election day locations, dates, and time of operation in their area on the County Elections webpage (www.co.bowie.tx.us/page/bowie.Elections). Once there they select “Where to Vote” and they will then see choices for maps and locations with the physical addresses.

Bowie County participates in the State’s Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP) which allows voters to vote at any of the 25 Vote Centers in the county on Election Day.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If voters are in line by 7 p.m., voters will be able to vote.

HOW TO VOTE BY MAIL

If voters want to vote by mail in this election, they need to apply for a ballot by filling out an application and mailing it to the Early Voting Clerk in the county elections department. The last day to apply for one for the March 5 Primary is Friday, February 23, 2024. Voters may apply by printing an application online at www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml) or call the County Election office at 903.628.6803 to request an application be mailed directly to them.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, one of the following must apply:

be 65 years or older.

be sick or disabled.

be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting.

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

be confined in jail but otherwise eligible.

Texas law requires voters applying for mail-in ballots to include either their driver’s license/state-issued personal ID/election identification certification numbers or the last four digits of their social security number on the application. The Texas Secretary of State recommends voters include both numbers on their application to ensure they are granted ballots.

Once voters receive their mail-in ballot and have marked their choices, they place their voted ballot in the envelope marked “ballot envelope” and seal that envelope. Then place the ballot envelope inside the carrier envelope. Before sealing the carrier envelope, voters must include in the space provided either their driver’s license/state-issued personal ID/election identification certification numbers or the last four digits of their social security number.

Once the voter’s carrier envelope is sealed, sign it, and return it to the county’s Early Voting Clerk either by mail, by common or contract carrier. Voters may return their voted ballot in person only on election day at the Early Voting Clerk’s office.

The elections office must receive the voter’s marked ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day unless:

The postmarked ballot was mailed within the U.S. from non-military voters and from any military voters who submitted a mail-in ballot application. In this case, it must be received by 5 p.m. the first business day after Election Day

The ballot was submitted from outside the U.S. In this case, it must be received by the fifth day after Election Day

WHAT VOTERS NEED TO BRING TO VOTE

To vote in Texas, voters need to have a form of identification when voters go to cast their ballot at a polling location. Here is a list of acceptable forms of photo identification:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

U.S. Passport (book or card)

Except for the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which doesn’t expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo ID may be expired up to four years. For voters 70 years old or older, the acceptable form of photo ID may be expired for any length of time if the ID is otherwise valid.

If voters don’t have one of the forms of ID listed above and can’t reasonably obtain one, voters can bring one of the following to execute a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration”:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate.

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

WHAT WILL BE ON THE BALLOT?

As this is a Primary Election voters will be asked to decide which Party Primary, they wish to vote in. This is done when the voter checks in at the Vote Center. Voters will then be able to choose their party’s candidates in Federal, State, and Local contests.

Sample ballots will shortly be available on the Bowie County Election webpage (www.co.bowie.tx.us/page/bowie.Elections). Select Current Election and then Sample ballots.

WANT TO HELP?

Poll workers are critical to the success of an election. Having an adequate number of poll workers to staff polling places on and before Election Day can ensure voters receive the assistance they need at the polls and can help provide a positive and smooth voting experience for all voters.

The Bowie County Election Department is always in need of poll workers for upcoming elections. We urge anyone in the community who is willing to work as a Judge, Alternate Judge, Election Clerk or Bilingual Election Clerk to come forward and contribute to their community. If interested, please call 903.628.6706 for an application.