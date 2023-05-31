Michael Jones LEMS Principal

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School district has named Michael Jones as the next principal for Liberty-Eylau Middle School.

Jones has been in education for the past 13 years, with 8 of those years spent at Liberty-Eylau ISD. He has served as Assistant Principal at Liberty-Eylau Middle School for the last two years. Mr. Jones is also a 2007 graduate of Liberty-Eylau High School.

“I am excited to continue building strong relationships with our students, parents, and staff,” Jones said. “My vision for this campus is to create a positive and safe learning environment in which all students are challenged academically while instilling self-discipline, leadership, and collaboration in order to build students’ capacity to give back to the community.”

Jones holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Management and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University. His wife Shastitiy Neal-Jones is also a L-E graduate and educator at Liberty-Eylau Elementary. They have two children “Shy” and “Shan” Jones.

