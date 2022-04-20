Miller County Master Gardner Plant Sale

Advertisement

Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardners will be hosting a plant sale on April 23rd, beginning at 7:30AM at the Four States Fairgrounds Home Arts Building.

“As horticultural trained volunteers, Master Gardeners extend re search-based information through demonstration and educational programs using horticulture best practices, strengthening communities and families throughout Arkansas. Master Gardeners serve their local community by answering questions, researching specific problems, planting educational and therapeutic gardens, providing public speakers and much more.”

The event will be open to the public. If you have any questions you can contact a MCRD Master Gardener or the Miller County Extension office.

