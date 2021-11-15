Movie Night: The Sting

On November 18, 2021, the Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a movie night at the 1923 Banana Club on 223 Front St, Texarkana, AR 71854. We will be showing “The Sting” and dinner is included. Chappos will be catering for the event. Tickets will be $40 per person, which includes a membership to the Texarkana Museums System. The movie will start at 6 pm. Advance registration is preferred so we can have a headcount ahead of time. To buy tickets, call 903-793-4831 or visit our website at TexarkanaMuseums.org and click on the event tab at the top of the page. That will take you to the correct place to purchase tickets.

“The Sting” is a classic film, starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford. It is set in the 1930s and brought back the revival of ragtime when it came out in 1973. It’s a story about an elaborate con and revenge against a wrongdoing gangster. Two grifters, Johnny Hooker and Henry Gondorff create an elaborate scheme, but do things turn out for the best or will it all go downhill?

The Ace of Clubs House was built in 1885, in the height of the Victorian period, and has an unusual floor plan featuring three octagonal rooms at one end and a long rectangular room at the other. It was a private residence for one hundred years and was owned by three different families, before Miss Olivia, the last residence, left it to the Texarkana Museums System in 1985. The Ace of Clubs House offers guided tours Tuesday through Sunday and typically hosts special events such as workshops, lectures, and other activities on the third Saturday of the month.

