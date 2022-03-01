Municipal Court to offer warrant amnesty program

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court is offering an Amnesty Program from March 1, 2022 to April 18, 2022. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before April 18, 2022 and pay the warrant in full without being arrested.

To inquire about a warrant (Class C misdemeanor) with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court, please call (903) 798-3790, 798-3013 or 798-3551, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am.–5:00 p.m.

Citizens can pay their warrant in full with cash or money order (NO checks). They may also pay with a debit card for a small fee. Warrants may be paid Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Texas Pay Fine Window located on the 1st floor of the Bi-State Justice Building, 100 N. Sate Line, Texarkana, Texas before April 18, 2022. A warrant cannot be paid online. When paying a warrant at the Texarkana, Texas Pay Fine Window, citizens will be not arrested, and the warrant will be recalled after the payment is made.

Texarkana Texas Police Department normally serves warrants for traffic violations among other offenses. However, this Amnesty Program is an attempt to give residents a chance to avoid an “embarrassing” arrest by paying what they owe in full. If the warrant is not taken care of before April 18, 2022, citizens risk being arrested, taken to jail and paying a higher fine.

