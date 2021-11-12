Musicians Needed for 35th Annual Christmas and Candlelight

The 35th Annual Christmas and Candlelight will take place on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 at Historic Washington State Park. Attendees to the event come from all over the Ark-La-Tex region to see the beautiful decorations and candlelit luminaries that line the streets of the historic town of Washington.

From 5pm—8pm each evening, local musicians and choirs perform in the local churches as part of the event festivities. Choirs and musicians will perform inside this year as in years past. Historic Washington State Park still has some empty slots to be filled for either Friday or Saturday night. Each slot is around 30 minutes.

If you are interested, contact Josh Williams, Museum Curator, by phone at 870-983-2284 or by email at josh.williams@arkansas.gov. We would love to have your group as part of this festive event.

