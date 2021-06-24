National Scholastic Press Association Names Texas High School Yearbook as One of the Top 100 in the Country

Advertisement

As part of their centennial celebration launch, the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA), home of the prestigious Pacemaker awards, recognized the Texas High School Tiger yearbook as one of the Top 100 publications in the country.

Founded in 1921, NSPA has trained and honored student journalists through conventions, workshops and awards.

The Pacemaker awards are now recognized as the top prizes in scholastic journalism. They honor the very best scholastic broadcasts, literary arts magazines, newspapers/newsmagazines, online publications, specialty magazines and yearbooks.

Advertisement

“The Pacemaker really represents the best of the best and it is appropriate that we recognize the rich tradition this award has in scholastic journalism as part of our centennial celebration,” NSPA associate director Gary Lundgren said.

The Pacemaker 100 represents a one-time snapshot of the top 100 publications recognized in the competition during its history. Each Pacemaker finalist was awarded five points and each Pacemaker earned 10 points. The results were tabulated in May 2021.

“It was fun to reflect on the history of the award and to recognize the publications during the past century with a rich Pacemaker history — this is a remarkable achievement,” said Lundgren.

The Pacemaker 100 will be honored and presented awards during the NSPA centennial celebrations planned for both the fall and spring JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention.