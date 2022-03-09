NBFC Re-Opening

Advertisement

New Boston Family Clinic would like to announce its reopening in February 2022, offering adult-medicine primary-care services. Donald Douglas, MD and Ian Watson, NP will accept all commercial insurance policies as well as Medicare. We will accept walk-ins for acute care needs, provide in-home visits for those who qualify, and offer telehealth services. For optimal care of our Medicare patients with chronic illnesses, we offer Chronic Care Management and Remote Patient Monitoring.

Our practice manager, Ashley Amos, looks forward to making sure that your healthcare needs are met. Because we are an independently owned clinic, we prioritize patient care over any large corporate interests. For more information about scheduling an appointment or any questions regarding New Boston Family Clinic, please contact us at (479)530-3245. Again, we look forward to serving you and the surrounding area for your healthcare needs!

