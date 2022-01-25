New Grant Gives Scholarships to Texarkana College Students Earning Micro Credentials in Cyber Security and Logistics

Advertisement

At Texarkana College’s January board meeting, trustees received notice that TC, as part of the Northeast Texas College’s Consortium, has been recommended for an award in the amount of $647,050 from the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) Institutional Capacity Grant Program funded by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. The True grant will provide scholarships for students to earn industry certification in cyber-security and logistics occupational skills.

Dr. Donna McDaniel, VP of Instruction, said this is an excellent opportunity for regional students to quickly earn training in industry recognized, high-demand micro credentials.

“TC was selected as one of 12 TRUE initiative pilot colleges in Texas and faculty and staff have participated in advanced planning, professional development, and collaboration with peer institutions to prepare for full deployment of micro-credentials,” said Dr. McDaniel. “Courses will begin this spring and run through the summer.”

Advertisement

Cyber Security courses will include Business Computer Applications, A+ Intermediate PC Operating System, and Information Technology Security.

In March, TC will also begin offering micro credentials courses in logistics including Business Logistics, Material Handling, and Warehousing and Distribution Center Management.

In other board business, trustees approved administration’s recommendation to sunset the Associate of Arts degree with a concentration in Drama effective Spring 2022. Dr. McDaniel said the recommendation has come after careful deliberation by college administration, faculty, and staff regarding the impact on students and the institution.



“Earlier this month, the TC Academic Council and Curriculum Committee evaluated the program and looked at enrollment trends over the last ten years and employment opportunities available in our service area to graduates with the Associate of Arts degree with a concentration in Drama,” said Dr. McDaniel. “The drama program has exhibited low enrollment over the past ten years, and in our service area, there is a limited demand for graduates with the Associate of Arts degree with a concentration in Drama.”

McDaniel said students previously enrolled in the program will be provided an opportunity to complete the program during a teach-out of the program to be completed by spring 2023 and no new or transfer student will be allowed to enroll in the program.

In other business, trustees approved the lease renewal of the college’s property at 2435 College Dr. to Community Healthcore. The tenant has occupied the property since 2014 and has remodeled the space to meet their needs. The current lease expired at the end of December. The lease renewal will extend the agreement for another three years generating rental income for the college, make use of excess space, and avoid the college’s cost of maintaining the facility.

