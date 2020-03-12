Nine Texas Middle School Students Earn Top Spots During TAMU-T Regional History Day Competition

Advertisement

During the Texas A&M University Texarkana Regional History Day Competition on March 6, 2020, nine students from Texas Middle School took top honors for their respective work.

They include:

Junior Historical Paper

Eli Likins – 1st Place – “The Great Nesty Plunge;”

Junior Individual Exhibit

Tyler Unger – 1st Place – “Breaking Barriers in History – The 1969 Moon Landing;”

Kason Orgeron – 3rd Place – “NASA Mathematician – Katherine Johnson;”

Advertisement

Junior Group Exhibit

Kristina Colburn, Lyric Curtis & Gabrielle Lancaster – 1st Place – “Justice Can’t Be Just Us – the Murder of Vincent Chin;”

Nealy Anderson, Mally Lumpkin & Kailyn Williams – 2nd Place – “Alice Coachman – Breaking Barriers in History.”