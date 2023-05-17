Nooks & Crannies Cleaning Co.: Taking Pride in Cleaning

Advertisement

If you are looking for a reliable, trustworthy and highly rated cleaning company in the Texarkana area, look no further than Nooks & Crannies Cleaning Co. Jaleigh Whitehead and her family have been working in the Texarkana area for the last year, and were recently nominated by Four States Living Magazine as one of Texarkana’s Best New Businesses, rating in the Top 5!

“I began cleaning at a young age. I’ve always felt good about helping others through cleaning, so when I graduated and was deciding what path I wanted to follow, I knew I wanted to open my own business to do something I love. Through this business, we are able to provide our clients with stress relief and the excitement and joy of walking into a clean home/ business,” said Jaleigh.

Advertisement

Nooks & Crannies are looking to add new clients to their schedule. They offer extensive services for personal homes, apartments, and local businesses. “We offer pretty much any type of cleaning service for our clients from hoarding clean-ups, move-ins and outs, to deep cleans and basic cleanings. We also offer a variety of other add on services that can be found on our Facebook Page, to ensure our clients have every need they could have met,” said Jaleigh.

Jaleigh, raised in the Texarkana area knows how important it is to feel like your home is in safe hands. “Cleaning homes is more than a job for us. We desire to ensure your homes and businesses are in top shape to relieve the stress of daily chores. We also recognize that leaving your homes and businesses to strangers can be difficult, but as a family unit there isn’t anyone better you can trust than us at Nooks & Crannies!” said Jaleigh.

If you would like more information about Nooks & Crannies you can visit their website by clicking HERE. Jaleigh can be reached through her business messenger, her personal phone through text/calls (870-571-9606), as well as through email at jaleighwhitehead@gmail.com. Nooks & Crannies is a fully licensed and insured company.

