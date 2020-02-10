North Heights Junior High Robotics Team Advances to State

Advertisement

North Heights Junior High robotics team participated in the First Tech Challenge robotics competition with teams from across the southern region. The Springdale Robotics qualifying tournament included several teams across the state of Arkansas.

North Heights was awarded one of the five Wild Card Spots at the upcoming state tournament on February 15. The FIRST Tech Challenge is for students in grades 7th – 12th. Teams are challenged to design, build, program and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head challenge in an alliance format.

