Open Enrollment Extended! CHRISTUS Health Plan Available

The deadline for Open Enrollment has been extended until 2:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, December 18. Residents across Texas and Louisiana seeking individual/family coverage via the Health Insurance Marketplace still have the chance to obtain in-network care from the distinguished providers and hospitals of CHRISTUS Physician Group and CHRISTUS Health before the period ends!

Potential members are encouraged to visit the Health Insurance Marketplace at healthcare.gov to secure health insurance coverage that begins January 1, 2020, through CHRISTUS Health Plan before Open Enrollment ends on Dec. 18, at 2:00 a.m.

“Those seeking insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace now have access to the nationally-recognized, high-quality health care we provide,” said Matt Miles, Director of Sales, CHRISTUS Health Plan. “We are privileged to offer faith-based, compassionate care and welcome the opportunity to serve our friends and neighbors.”

“As CHRISTUS Health has continued to grow, so has our sophistication in delivering care. Through a network of CHRISTUS Health owned physician clinics, outpatient treatment centers, long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, and dozens of other ministries and ventures, CHRISTUS Health is inspired by our mission, vision and core values to deliver compassionate, high-quality health care, improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Miles. “Above all, we are committed to providing those that we interact with a truly unique healing experience, one that embodies our values and respects the dignity and work of each person.”

“Expanding access to high-quality, patient-focused medical care is a foundational element of CHRISTUS Health, and this health plan service area expansion is a significant step forward along that path,” said Nancy Horstmann, CEO, CHRISTUS Health Plans. “The mission of CHRISTUS Health is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and first and foremost, we want members to get the coverage they need. We are excited to be able to grow CHRISTUS Health Plan to reach new members, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure CHRISTUS Health Plan is available to meet their needs.”

“Patients have made their voices heard,” said Miles. “They want access to the medical care and services on the leading edge of technology and best practices. They want to work together with distinguished health care providers to manage their health. They want to build a medical home with a team of physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and medical staff that they trust and value. And they want to do that at CHRISTUS Health.”

To find out more about CHRISTUS Health Plan and how you can get coverage now, call 844-282-3025 or visit CHRISTUSHealthPlan.org.