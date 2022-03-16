Open Enrollment for New Texarkana Christian Academy

Faith Assembly of God-Texarkana, AR, is pleased to announce open enrollment for their new school, Texarkana Christian Academy. It is our mission to partner with Christian families and the local church in the discipleship of children by providing an exceptional education rooted in the truth of God’s Word.

Our goal is to provide students a high quality educational experience, opportunities to serve God and others, skilled and qualified teachers who are called to Christian education, and a safe and orderly Christian environment within a well-maintained facility.

For the 2022-2023 school year, TCA will serve students in Junior Kindergarten (age 4) through 8th grade. Each year, a grade level will be added to eventually transition TCA into a preschool through 12th grade campus.

With 17 years of administrative and teaching experience in both private Christian and public school education, Mrs. Stephanie Carver has been selected to lead Texarkana Christian. Carver is a certified teacher in Arkansas and Texas and has a Master of Science in Educational Leadership degree from Arkansas State University. Throughout her time in education, she has served in elementary, middle, and high school in a variety of teaching positions. She has also worked as an instructional facilitator for 2 years and a K-12 principal for 5 years. Mrs. Carver is looking forward to partnering with parents in Texarkana and the surrounding areas to ensure their children are receiving a rigorous and whole education while also being “rooted and built up in Christ” (Colossians 2: 6-7).

On April 2, 2022, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am, Texarkana Christian will host an informational meeting on the campus of Faith Assembly-2001 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, AR. During this time, families will have the opportunity to learn more about the school, meet with campus staff, and tour the facility.

For additional information about Texarkana Chrisitian Academy, please visit http://myfaithag.org/TCA or call (870) 773-1234.

