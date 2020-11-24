Community Healthcore Foundation Presents their 7th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

Advertisement

Community Healthcore Foundation presents their 7th annual famous Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot that will take place on November, 26 at 8:00 a.m. This year’s race will be virtual, due to COVID-19.

Participants may choose either a 5K or 1-mile fun walk, according to the Community Healthcore Facebook page. Participants may also choose if they want to run, walk, bike or hike from any place of their choosing.

Registration costs $35 plus a $3 sign-up fee and must be completed by 5:59 p.m. on November 25. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the foundation to be used in various forms of client services, unmet needs and other assistance without a funding source.

Community Healthcore is a non-profit agency that is the local Mental Health Authority for 9 counties including Bowie, Cass and Red River counties. Community Healthcore provides mental health services to children and adults, programming for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance use disorder and assisting homeless veterans.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Texarkana/ThanksgivingDayTurkeyTrot2019

