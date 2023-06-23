Pets at the Crater

Sponsor



Greetings from the Crater of Diamonds State Park! What is a trip to the park without your four-legged best friend? Just like any family member, your pet has basics needs such as food, water, bathroom, and shade. Preparation is key for any visit to the park, but it’s especially important when bringing along four-legged family members. With a little planning, a day at Crater of Diamonds State Park can be a great experience for you and your pet!

When visiting the Crater of Diamonds or any Arkansas State Park, remember that your pet should be on a leash under your physical control at all times. Pets cannot be left unattended or tied to trees or runners while in the search area. If you plan to have an intensive day of digging and sifting, this may not be the day to bring your pet. It is very important to keep your dog on a leash not only for the safety of other dogs and guests but also for the safety of you and your dog.

With summer right around the corner, it is important to be aware of the temperature. The diamond search area at Crater of Diamonds gets exceptionally hot in the summer months. The dark lamproite soil retains and radiates the heat the sun puts off and the little to no tree cover makes it hard to find a shady spot. Having fresh, clean water and a shaded spot for pets will help keep them from getting dehydrated in the field. Bring enough water for everybody in your party, including your pet. Water fountains and bottle filling stations can be found at the Diamond Discovery Center and at the Visitor Center. This Visitor Center also has bottles of water for sale.

While there are a few sun shelters in the field, they fill up quickly in the summer. Trees and wash pavilions that provide some shade will also fill up quickly. Umbrellas and canopies are allowed in the search area and are encouraged. Umbrellas and canopies will need to be staked down and removed from the search area at the end of the day.

Trails can also be a great place to cool off. The park’s three trails offer quiet, shaded spots to take a break. Prospector Trail, located on the northwest side of the search area, provides a place to get out of the direct sun and enjoy the park’s natural surroundings. The Little Missouri Trail, located in the campground, offers a winding, paved path to a scenic overlook of the Little Missouri River. And the third, the Wildlife Blind Trail, located on the right as you drive into the park offers a short walk to a wildlife blind to sit and enjoy birds, deer, and whatever may pass by.

Just like you and I, your pets will have to use the restroom at some point. We ask that you please come prepared to pick up any waste and dispose of it in nearby trash cans.

Vacations with your pet can be exciting and fun when you prepare ahead. We love seeing pets at the park and hope to see you and your pet enjoying the Crater safely this summer!

Search area last plowed: June 22, 2023



Most recent significant rainfall: June 18, 2023

Diamond highlights (100 points = 1 carat):

Jun 15 – Jeffrey Peek, Lonoke, AR, 68 pt. yellow

Jun 16 – Brian Anderson, Murfreesboro, AR, 20 pt. white

Jun 18 – Todd Ramsey, Monroe, LA, 30 pt. yellow

Jun 20 – Jeff Richardson, Greenwood, AR, 4 pt. white

Jun 21 – Victoria Carnes, Springfield, MO, 38 pt. brown

