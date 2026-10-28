Pickers Self-Service Auto Parts Takes 50% Off All Auto Parts in Two-Day Customer Appreciation Sale

Pickers Self-Service Auto Parts is taking 50% off all auto parts, excluding batteries, Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, at 5512 E. Ninth St. in Texarkana.

Pickers Self-Service Auto Parts is thanking its customers with a two-day Customer Appreciation Sale this weekend, taking 50% off all auto parts.

The sale runs Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, at Pickers, 5512 E. Ninth St. in Texarkana. Batteries are not included.

Whether you are keeping an older truck on the road, fixing up a project car or just need a replacement part without paying full price, this weekend is the time to go. The discount covers the parts drivers look for most, from engines and transmissions to radiators, A/C compressors, wheels, seats, steering wheels, stereos and exhaust parts.

At a self-service yard like Pickers, customers find and pull the parts they need themselves, which already keeps costs down. Cutting those prices in half makes this one of the best weekends of the year to stock up or finally finish that repair.

Sale details

What: Customer Appreciation Sale, 50% off all auto parts

Customer Appreciation Sale, 50% off all auto parts When: Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31 (two days only)

Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31 (two days only) Where: Pickers Self-Service Auto Parts, 5512 E. Ninth St., Texarkana

Pickers Self-Service Auto Parts, 5512 E. Ninth St., Texarkana Note: Batteries are not included in the sale

The sale is only at Pickers in Texarkana, so plan your trip for Friday or Saturday before the deal ends.

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