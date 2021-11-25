Pizza Hut Black Friday Specials and Gift Card Giveaway 

Advertisement
The Pizza Hut on Mall Dive by Hobby Lobby has quite the Black Friday Weekend Pizza Special.
With the purchase of either a Triple Treat Box or Epic Dinner Box- Receive a FREE 8 oz Soda or NEW Pizza Hut French Fries. This offer is for Pick-up/Carry-out Only and is available Only at Pizza Hut located at 3747 Mall Drive Texarkana, TX 75501.
Additionally, TxkToday and Pizza Hut are giving away 4 – $25 Pizza Hut gift cards at the Mall Drive location on Black Friday weekend. Just head over to TxkToday’s Facebook page and “Like, Share, and Comment on” this post.(link to post) TxkToday will randomly select two winners Friday and two winners Saturday. You will be notified by a reply from your comment on Facebook.
Just look at what Pizza Hut has to offer!
