Pleasant Grove High School Earns 4A UIL Theatrical Design State Championship

Advertisement

On Wednesday, May 4, Pleasant Grove High School students Kaylee Sexson, Eilidh Macdonald, Allyana Galvan, and Skyler Kemp won the UIL Theatrical Design State Championship in Round Rock, TX.

The group created a unified design for Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express in the technical areas of set design, costume design, hair and makeup design, and marketing design. This is the fourth year for Pleasant Grove High School Curtain Call Productions to participate in the UIL Theatrical Design contest and the fourth year to advance to the state contest.

The theatrical design team is under the direction of Tiffany Beck.

