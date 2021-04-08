Pleasant Grove High School Journalism Department Earns Top Awards in Best in Texas Competition

Pleasant Grove High School journalism students won 27 of the top awards in the Texas Association of Journalism Educators (TAJE) Best in Texas competition announced this weekend. The journalism department received five Superior, 11 Excellent and 11 Honorable Mention awards for their print newspaper writing and design work. In addition, two students received “Best of the Best” recognition. Cadence Pov and Gillian Knowles placed fourth in Objective Writing, and Cadence Pov placed second in Newspaper Design. Class 1A-6A schools from Texas entered the competition. More information about this competition can be found at https://www.taje.org.
Best in Texas
News Story:
Cadence Pov, Gillian Knowles – Superior
Delia Tuttlebee, Haylie Akin – Excellence
News Feature:
Nistha Neupane – Honorable Mention
In Depth News Package:
Alex Norton, Nistha Neupane – Honorable Mention
Sports Feature Story:
Sarah Johnson – Honorable Mention, Spencer Richardson – Honorable Mention
Entertainment Feature:
Delaynie Keeney – Excellent
Savannah Hoehn – Honorable Mention
Editorial Writing:
Delia Tuttlebee – Honorable Mention
Personal Column:
Emma Boehmke – Honorable Mention
Nistha Neupane – Honorable Mention
Editorial Cartoon:
Noah Rayburn – Excellent
Artwork:
Alex Norton – Honorable Mention
Infographics:
Delaynie Keeney, Delia Tuttlebee – Honorable Mention
Alex Norton – Superior
Delaynie Keeney – Excellent
Newspage Design:
Cadence Pov, Gillian Knowles – Superior
Delia Tuttlebee – Superior
Gillian Knowles – Excellent
Editorial Page Design:
Delia Tuttlebee – Excellent
Feature Page Design:
Cadence Pov – Superior
Delaynie Keeney – Excellent
Sports PageDesign:
Delia Tuttlebee – Excellent
Entertainment Page Design:
Cadence Pov – Honorable Mention
Photo Essay:
Delia Tuttlebee – Excellent
Double Truck Design:
Delaynie Keeney – Excellent