Pleasant Grove Independent School District Names Haley Turner Director of Marketing and Communication

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved Haley Turner for the Director of Marketing and Communication position in their meeting on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Turner is the current Region 8 Education Service Center Marketing and Communications Specialist. Turner brings ten years of experience in education to Pleasant Grove ISD, with former positions as the technology integration specialist and communications director at Brownsboro ISD, and an assistant principal at Redwater ISD.

Turner graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from The University of Arkansas in 2010. She has also earned a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from Texas A&M University – Texarkana, and a Master of Arts in Education Administration from The University of Texas – Tyler.

“Haley Turner is a great addition to the Pleasant Grove ISD leadership team,” Superintendent Chad Pirtle said. “Her experience in education and public relations will help us communicate the wonderful things going on in our District. I look forward to working with Ms. Turner as we continue in our mission of ensuring high levels of learning for all students.”

