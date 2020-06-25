Texas Side Shooting Suspect in Custody After Standoff with TAPD SWAT

Advertisement



The suspect in a Texas side shooting is in custody after a standoff with the Texarkana, Ark. Police Department SWAT team Thursday afternoon.

Michael Jerome Wilkerson was wanted after he allegedly shot another man in a hotel room on N. Stateline Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Texarkana, Ark. police department responded to a home in the 200 block of Jackson Street Thursday afternoon where Wilkerson was allegedly asleep.

Advertisement

About 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers found a 32 year old man laying in the bushes outside the Magnuson Hotel. He was unconscious and had a gunshot wound to his leg that was losing a lot of blood. The officers immediately applied a tourniquet to try to control the blood loss – it was later learned that the bullet had hit the man’s femoral artery. He is currently in critical condition in the ICU at the hospital.

Texarkana, Texas police obtained a felony warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for Wilkerson after learning that he was allegedly the shooter.

Texarkana, Ark. SWAT deployed a robotic camera system into the home and after around an hour of waiting entered the residence and took Wilkerson into custody safely.

Wilkerson was transported to the Miller County Jail where he will await extradition to Bowie County.

