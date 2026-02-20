Prescribed Burns Underway Near Caney Lake at Red River Army Depot

SPONSOR

Red River Army Depot says prescribed burns are underway today in an area east of Caney Lake.

Depot officials said the controlled burns are designed to improve forest health, support wildlife habitat, give firefighters training opportunities, and lower the risk of larger uncontrolled wildfires on the installation.

Land managers are monitoring weather and smoke conditions throughout the operation to reduce impacts on the Depot and nearby communities.

This is a developing local conditions update. TXK Today will provide additional information if conditions change.