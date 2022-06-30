Railroad Crossing Closings

Advertisement

Union Pacific (UP) will close the railroad crossing on Findley Street on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from S. Kings Highway to S. Bishop Road. The work at this crossing is expected to last throughout the day, and the public is advised to use an alternate route.

UP will also close the crossing on Stewart Street on Friday, July 1st, 2022 from Findley Street to the area of Gazola Street and Kilgore Road. Residents will have access to their homes at all times, but through traffic will not be permitted.

Both closures will last for one day. Proper traffic control devices and detours will be implemented at this time.