Razorback Television Earns the Student Television Network Broadcast Excellence Award

Razorback Television earned the Student Television Network Broadcast Excellence Award for the Southwest Region for the second consecutive year. Student Television Network supports, promotes, and recognizes excellence in scholastic broadcast journalism, creative video, filmmaking, and media convergence. Additionally, the Student Television Network is the largest student broadcast/film organization in the United States.

Razorback Television is now one of five finalists in the nation for Best Monthly Show. The national winner will be announced at the Student Television Network Convention in Washington D.C. in March 2020.

Tune in to Arkansas High School Razorback TV on YouTube to view the Razorback TV News and On Our Campus.

