Razorback TV Students Receive Place Third at SkillsUSA

Four Arkansas High School Razorback TV students won Third Place at the State SkillsUSA Competition held in Hot Springs, Arkansas. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce; they help each student excel.

The team dedicated early mornings to prepare for the SkillsUSA competition where they had to create a five-minute newscast segment with multiple stories including a weather segment. “As a first-year teacher in the Razorback TV program, it means a lot to have a group of seniors be acknowledged for their hard work,” commented RTV instructor Cortez Akins. “My hope is that this award will set the standard of how hard work and dedication pays off. This team is definitely a role model for students who are currently in the program and those who will join us in the future.”

Pictured left to right: Kimani Stewart, Kloe Witt, Haylee Bustin, Tripp Wilson

