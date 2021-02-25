Razorback TV Students Recognized by Student Television Network

Advertisement

Arkansas High School’s Razorback TV News was recently recognized by the Student

Television Network (STN), for earning the program’s third consecutive Broadcast Excellence Award.

In previous years, schools were required to submit one show to be judged by industry professionals. This year, contest judges reviewed a variety of student content that was produced during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year, before awarding only twelve schools across the nation with STN’s most prestigious broadcast journalism award. Razorback TV (RTV) was the only representative from the Southwest Region which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas to earn recognition this year.

The Razorback TV monthly magazine show On Our Campus was featured during the online awards presentation. In addition to the program’s monthly show, students also produce RTV News and The Razorback Podcast. You can find all of the Razorback TV content on Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify.

