Redwater Art Students have StrongShowing in DeKalb’s Oktoberfest Art Show

Karsyn Burns, Cross Shumate, Paxton Pearce, Cassie Yates
Redwater ISD Art students garnered five awards during the recent DeKalb Oktoberfest Art Show. An estimated 475 students participated in categories from Daycare/Kindergarten, Elementary, Middle School and High School.

For the High School Division, Lillianna McMurrian received 1st Place for her work.

In the Middle School/Junior High Division, awards were given to: Cassie Yates – 1st Place; Karsyn Burns – 2nd Place; Paxton Pearce – 2nd Place; and Cross Shumate – Honorable Mention.

Lillianna McMurrian
