Redwater Senior Awarded Heisman High School Scholarship

Redwater, TX – Officials from the Heisman Trophy Trust have named Redwater High School senior, Brooke Usrey, as a 2022 School Winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship. From an applicant pool of hundreds of thousands high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, Usrey is one of more than 5,700 to be named a School Winner.

The Heisman High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s and The Heisman Trophy Trust. It extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field but also in their schools and communities.

Usrey is the daughter of Amy and Scott Usrey. She is a three-year letterman in Softball and was named as District Newcomer of the Year in 2021, Academic All-District in 2021 and 2022, and District Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. As a three-year letterman in volleyball, Usrey earned Academic All-District in 2020 and 2021. For Powerlifting, she was a Regional and State Qualifier in 2022. Usrey serves as President of Key Club, Vice President of the Senior Class and National Honor Society and is a member of HOSA-Future Health Professionals, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and READY, a faith-based organization.

