Region 10 Prevention Programs Annual Conference

Harbor House Inc. Prevention Programs will hold their Annual Region 10 Conference on Saturday August 20, 2022, from 10:00am to 3:00pm at the Arkansas Convention Center (Holiday Inn) on 5200 Convention Plaza Dr. in Texarkana Arkansas. The theme will be Adult & Youth Leadership: Using Community Leadership to Leverage Community Resources.

Speakers and presenters include Bishop Johnny Riley, Jr, Pastor of the Mt. Orange Missionary Baptist Church and President of Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas; Rukaya Alrubaye, a member of the 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks Family of the Year and Youth-to-Youth Prevention Presenter and Brittany Gilmore, Sevier County Community and Court Peer. This young lady has a story you have to hear to believe. We’ve got a wonderful panel of local speakers and leadership influencers, but you must be in attendance in order to take advantage of what’s being offered.

There’s something for the whole family. Come out and connect, learn and share knowledge. Lunch will be provided by the Lunch Box of Texarkana. Go to Eventbrite.com or scan the QR code wherever you see this flier to reserve your FREE ticket. This event is sponsored by Harbor House Inc. and RAAD…Rise Against Alcohol and Drugs.

