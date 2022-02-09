Register now for SCA-sanctioned steak & chicken wing cookoff, over $3000 in prizes

Advertisement

Dot’s Ace Hardware invites area grilling and food enthusiasts to their Boomtown Border City Steak Cookoff to be held on April 30, 2022. Entry fee for steaks is $160, and chicken wings is $50. The SCA-sanctioned steak cookoff will be held outside at the hardware store, 3411 Richmond Road in Texarkana, TX and over $3,000 in prizes will be awarded to the best in each category. The event is free to the public to watch and ask questions.

The SCA, or Steak Cookoff Association, allows events like these to be held all over the country. Competitors are given points when they participate in (and hopefully win) a qualifying cookoff, and those points accumulate, allowing winners to compete in nationwide and even worldwide events.

“This is the first SCA-sanctioned event to be held in Texarkana as far as we know,” said Devin Jennings. “We are really excited to be partnering with Red River Beef Co, they are providing all of the steaks for the competition, and we think it’s going to be a really fun time.”

Anyone with a grill and the desire to compete can enter the steak cookoff. In addition to steak, the event is also going to have another category – chicken wings. While the steaks are included in the entry fee, courtesy of Red River Beef Co., competitors will bring their own grills and supplies. Complete rules can be found on the SCA website – https://steakcookoffs.com/rules.

Dot’s Ace Hardware has long been a source for grills and grilling supplies in Texarkana and carries a full line of charcoal, pellets, rubs, sauces and seasonings from local brands like Forand Family Barbecue, Jonesy Q BBQ, and nationwide brands like Meat Church.

“We have some loyal grilling and barbecue aficionados that shop at the store, and hosting events like these is just another piece of providing our customer base with experiences they enjoy,” said Operating Owner Bob Lyndon. In the past, Dot’s has hosted other grilling events, most recently Texarkana Eggfest.



To learn more, read the rules and regulations, and register for the event, visit https://steakcookoffs.com/event-4490753, or call Devin Jennings or Lisa Garton at (903)838-0059. Follow Dot’s Ace Hardware on Facebook to stay updated on this event and other events and promotions.

