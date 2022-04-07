Registration for Summer and Fall Classes is Underway now at U of A Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) is open now. Summer I and online summer classes begin June 1, summer II classes start July 5, and fall classes begin August 24.

UAHT offers over 50 degree and certificate programs, including an Associate of Arts in General Education degree 100% online so students can earn the first two years of a bachelor’s degree around their busy schedule. UAHT also provides a variety of world-class technical programs such as Solar Technology, Diesel Technology, HVAC, Industrial Electricity, Industrial Maintenance, Power Technologies, and Welding that prepare students for great jobs fast. Other in-demand programs include Teaching, Funeral Services, EMT & Paramedic, Nursing, Medical Lab Technician, Computer Information Science, and more.

The College has the most affordable tuition and fees in the State of Arkansas, and offers border county residents (Bowie, Cass, Red River, Marion, Morris, and Titus counties, Texas; McCurtain County, Oklahoma; Caddo, Bossier, Claiborne and Webster parishes, Louisiana) the same affordable in-state tuition rate. Along with affordable tuition, UAHT offers a textbook rental program where students can rent college textbooks for only $20 per credit hour. The UAHT Foundation offers students over 120 privately funded scholarships. There are also numerous financial aid opportunities, institutional scholarships, and work-study programs available to students. UAHT even offers the “U Can Scholarship,” which may qualify students to take a free three-hour course.

Advertisement

For more information or to enroll at U of A Hope-Texarkana, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124, email pac@uaht.edu, or contact your advisor today.

