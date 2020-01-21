Rep. Ratcliffe Statement on Appointment to Serve on President Trump’s Impeachment Team

Advertisement

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) released the following statement on his appointment to serve on President Trump’s impeachment team, which was announced by the White House Monday evening:

“I took an oath to defend the Constitution. This impeachment is an assault on due process. It’s an assault on the separation of powers. It’s unconstitutional. I’m grateful for the opportunity to make that clear to every American during the Senate trial.”

