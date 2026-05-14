Residents pack Texarkana council meeting to oppose proposed AI data center

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Texas — A standing-room-only crowd filled City Council chambers Monday night as residents urged the council to oppose a proposed 500-acre artificial intelligence data center planned for Tex Americas Center, citing concerns over water use, electricity costs, pollution and the long-term viability of the project.

Seven speakers used the open forum portion of the May 11 meeting to press the council to study the project’s impact and slow its progression. An online petition opposing the facility had drawn 2,433 signatures by the time of the meeting, organizer Paige Burkholter told the council.

“Once these facilities are built, we live with the consequences, not the companies,” said Melissa Sturgeon, who cited Bloomberg reporting that about two-thirds of U.S. data centers built since 2022 sit in areas already under water stress. She said a single data center can use up to 5 million gallons of water per day, the equivalent of more than 16,000 households.

SPONSOR

Jim Trent told the council the project could leave Texarkana with a half-built facility if the AI sector contracts. He pointed to roughly 570 billion invested in AI this year by five major corporations against less than 40 billion in revenue.

“We’re going to be left with a 4,000-acre facility half built,” Trent said. He asked the council to form a citizens’ investigative committee to examine the development’s potential impact on infrastructure and to identify zoning and code-enforcement tools the city could use.

According to Texamericas Center the data center development is 500 acres.

Robert Clark, a Texarkana mail carrier and HVAC technician, challenged the developer’s job claims. “These 150 so-called jobs, 98 percent of which will be trade jobs,” Clark said. “When these jobs are done, they will be sent on to the next data center.”

Other speakers raised concerns about noise pollution from cooling equipment, air quality in a region already designated yellow for air quality, and rising utility bills.

Alicia Utz urged residents to research the demand data centers would place on the local power grid and water supply. Sandy Burton, a therapist, said the noise and vibration would worsen mental health in the community. W.D. Lacey warned of diesel generator emissions and the project’s carbon footprint.

Shannon Rose questioned why Texarkana was chosen, citing a Kapor Foundation report that found data centers are often sited in marginalized communities. “What makes Texarkana the right place for these AI plants and these lithium plants?” she asked.

The council took no action on the data center proposal.

Municipal judge reappointed

After a brief closed session, the council voted unanimously to reappoint Sherry Jackson Hawkins as municipal judge of the Municipal Court of Record for a two-year term.

Airport projects move forward

The council approved a slate of contracts tied to the Runway 4-22 extension and overlay project at Texarkana Regional Airport, including a $15.78 million construction contract with Tatum Excavating Co. of Texarkana, the low bidder.

The council also approved a $709,743 agreement and a $625,000 agreement with McClellan Engineering to administer the extension and overlay work, an $895,754 agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to relocate federally owned navigational aids, and an authorization to secure remaining FAA funding up to a total federal participation of .8 million.

Sunset Apartments rehabilitation

Deborah Reyes of Ledge Capital briefed the council on plans to acquire and rehabilitate the 150-unit Sunset Apartments at 1601 Allen Lane. The project carries about $8.3 million in hard costs, or roughly $55,000 per unit, and would preserve 100 percent of the units as affordable housing for families earning less than 60 percent of area median income.

Renovations would include new roofs, double-pane windows, energy-efficient appliances, new flooring, HVAC system replacements and conversion of 5 percent of units for ADA accessibility. Reyes asked the council to consider a resolution of no objection at the June 8 meeting to support a 4 percent low-income housing tax credit application.

Construction would begin about a week after closing, which Ledge Capital expects in July, with a 12-month renovation timeline.

Tax abatement restructured

City Manager David Orr briefed the council on a proposal to adopt Chapter 312 tax abatement guidelines. The change would restructure a previously approved Chapter 380 agreement for the Summerhill Road and Moores Lane development with Lindham Solutions LLC, separating the property tax abatement portion under Chapter 312 — not to exceed $360,960 — while keeping the job-based incentives and detention pond reimbursement under Chapter 380.

Other business

The council postponed action on Ordinance 2026-056, a Ward 4 rezoning, until the June 8 meeting so Page could be present. Council Member Steve Thompson abstained from the postponement vote.

In the consent agenda, the council approved an Energy Conservation Office grant contract with Holistic Utility Solutions for HVAC upgrades at the Southwest Center, not to exceed $200,000; a Homeland Security grant application for six mobile radios totaling $52,552.88; and the proposed locations for Texas Historical Commission markers honoring Morris Sheppard, William Wright Patman, Corinne Griffith and Doretha Church, along with the relocation of the Scott Joplin marker.

The council also approved the voluntary annexation of about 19 acres at 3600 and 3701 Cooper Lane and rezoned the property as multifamily.

Parks and Recreation Director Keith Beeson presented a draft Parks and Trails Master Plan that will guide the department for the next 20 years. Public input identified pedestrian trails, additional shade trees, a permanent multi-use event facility and expanded sports facilities as top priorities. The council is scheduled to vote on the plan June 8.

Mayor Bob Bruggeman opened the meeting by proclaiming May 2026 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Texarkana. The proclamation was accepted by representatives of Community Healthcore, which served 1,997 Texarkana residents in fiscal year 2025.

The next regular City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 8 in council chambers.