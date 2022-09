Advertisement

Richmond Road Baptist Church welcomes the community to our area’s largest outdoor movie theater. This Saturday, September 17th at 7:30 PM we will show Minions: The Rise of Gru, as a FREE movie for our community. Please bring blankets, chairs, and all of your family and friends. Parking lot opens at 7:00 pm. Cash concession stand available.

https://fb.me/e/2IBEoSSOG