ROC TO HOST JOB FAIR – OPEN INTERVIEW DAY SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. will host a fall Job Fair and Open Interview Day on Saturday, September 10

from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the ROC Administrative offices at 500 South

Main Street in Hope.

All applicants on Saturday will receive a brief interview on Saturday and are asked to bring personal

identification and references.

There are positions open in a wide variety of components and locations at ROC and many applicants will

be eligible to qualify for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

ROC has positions in such locations as Hope, Prescott, Lewisville, Arkadelphia and Delight. There are

positions that are full-time, part-time, on evenings and also weekends.

Positions such as Direct Service with the individuals in a variety of settings, bus drivers, food service

employees, transportation employees and much more to suit just about any time schedule.

Retirees looking for a part-time position and CDL holders are also encouraged to apply. Also, 18-year-

olds and up with a GED or high school diploma are eligible to apply now which opens the door to many

graduates.

Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. (ROC) is a private, non-profit, community-based provider of a vast array of

supports and services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Rainbow of Challenges is

an equal opportunity provider and employer.

