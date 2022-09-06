ROC TO HOST JOB FAIR – OPEN INTERVIEW DAY SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. will host a fall Job Fair and Open Interview Day on Saturday, September 10
from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the ROC Administrative offices at 500 South
Main Street in Hope.
All applicants on Saturday will receive a brief interview on Saturday and are asked to bring personal
identification and references.
There are positions open in a wide variety of components and locations at ROC and many applicants will
be eligible to qualify for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
ROC has positions in such locations as Hope, Prescott, Lewisville, Arkadelphia and Delight. There are
positions that are full-time, part-time, on evenings and also weekends.
Positions such as Direct Service with the individuals in a variety of settings, bus drivers, food service
employees, transportation employees and much more to suit just about any time schedule.
Retirees looking for a part-time position and CDL holders are also encouraged to apply. Also, 18-year-
olds and up with a GED or high school diploma are eligible to apply now which opens the door to many
graduates.
Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. (ROC) is a private, non-profit, community-based provider of a vast array of
supports and services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Rainbow of Challenges is
an equal opportunity provider and employer.