Schedule Your Days at the Watermelon Festival Happening Today and Tomorrow!

Advertisement

The Hope Watermelon Festival is already underway this year, and it is expected to be the best one yet! There are tons of events for family and friends to attend this year from Parades to Games and more! The famous Hope event spans back to the 1920’s, and although the festival looks a little bit different, they are bringing back a fan favorite with the Watermelon Olympics this year!

Friday Schedule of Events:

12pm-6pm LifeShare Blood Drive

3pm Carl Jackson at Farmers Bank & Trust Stage

4:30pm-7pm Lion’s Club Fish Fry @ The Community Center

6pm Washington Vintage Dancers in Front of Coliseum

6pm Cornhole Tournament put on by the City of Hope Parks & Recreation at Legion Field

6:30pm Arnetta Branford @ Farmers Bank & Trust Stage

7pm South Down Main Sponsored by Lance & Associates @ Farmers Bank & Trust Stage

7pm Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament Begins at Kelly Fields

Saturday Schedule of Events:

7:30am Watermelon 5K & Melon Mile, front gate

8:00am Fishing Derby, Huckabee Lake

8:00am Civitan Car Show, Behind Cricket Wireless Stage

9:00am Rusty Wheels Engine Show Opens

9:00am Festival Opens

9:00am Kidz Zone Opens, Bobcat Freight Kidz Zone Area

9:00am Character Meet & Greet, Cricket Wireless Stage -Queen Bee LOL, Buzz Lightyear, Tik Tok Mascot

10:00am-12:00pm SpongeBob Meet & Greet, Bobcat Freight Kidz Zone -Hope-Prescott Cable TV

10:00am Money in the Haystack, Bobcat Freight Kidz Zone

-Sponsored by Heather Doucet State Farm Insurance

10:00am Watermelon Waddle Duck Races, Hope Fair Park Swimming Pool -Sponsored by Manpower

10:00am Watermelon by the Slice Opens, Big Tent

11:00am Hope Piranhas Swim Team Exhibition, Hope Fair Park Swimming Pool

11:00am Politically Correct Watermelon Eating Contest, Cricket Wireless Stage

11:30am Watermelon Auction, Big Tent

12:00pm Watermelon Eating Contest, Cricket Wireless Stage

12:00pm-6:00pm LifeShare Blood Drive

1:30pm Seed Spitting Competition, Cricket Wireless Stage

2:30pm-4:30pm Watermelon Idol Preliminaries, Cricket Wireless Stage -Hosted by UAHT

3:30pm Southern Soul Showband, Farmers Bank & Trust Stage

5:00pm Nighthawk Band, Farmers Bank & Trust Stage

8:30pm Uncle Kracker, Legion Field

Advertisement

-Gates Open at 6:00pm

-Watermelon Idol Finals (ticket needed)

-Brady Rhodes 7:30pm

-Watermelon Idol Winner 8:20pm

Visit our $5 Watermelon Photo Booth during the festival on the Coliseum Stage!

Throughout the Watermelon Festival listen to your favorite tunes through Jubilee Speakers in the Klipsch Korner!