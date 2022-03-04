School Districts Assist With Tree Giveaway

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas in partnership with the Master gardeners of Bowie and Miller county, hosted a tree planting project on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Students from Maud, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove and Texarkana, Arkansas ISDs participated in the planting of 600 trees into pots. These trees will be used as part of the stream restoration project as well as future Arbor Day tree give-away.

This project took place three days before the annual Arbor Day tree give-away at Spring Lake Park, across from the splash pad.

“About 55 students all together came out and got this project done in less than 2 hours.” Vashil Fernandez, Interim Director for Planning and Community Development said. “We are so excited to be working with the school districts to engage and encourage their students to contribute to the development of their city.”

The Arbor Day tree give-away is this Saturday, March 5th at 9:00 a.m. at Spring Lake Park, across from the Rotary Splash Pad. The event will last until all trees are given away. Those interested in obtaining trees must enter the park from the Mall Drive entrance and will be asked to remain in their vehicle and a volunteer will bring the trees to the vehicle.

For more information, please contact Vashil Fernandez at 903-798-3904 or vashil.fernandez@txkusa.org

