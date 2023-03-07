Seven Top Five Placements Earned by Redwater High School FCCLA students during Regional Competition; Several Teams Headed to State

Advertisement

During the Texas Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Region III Conference in Waco, TX, 12 Redwater High School students earned seven Top Five Placements during various competitions with the majority moving on to the State Competition in late-March.

State Bound Students/Teams include:

Cloe Keister, Natalie Robertson & Coralee Suydam, First Place – National Programs in Action, Level 3; Shania Maugham, First Place – Texas Serving Up Success, Level 3;

Chloe Collins & Tiffiny Reed, Second Place – National Programs in Action, Level 2; Makenzie May & Alivia Thompson, Second Place – Professional Presentation, Level 2; Alyssa Gray, Third Place – Public Policy Advocate, Level 3;

Anna Fryar, Fourth Place – Focus on Children, Level 2;

Destin Smith & Makayla Young, Fifth Place – Texas Toys that Teach, Level 3.

Other award winners were:

Alisha Burgess – Competing in Texas Cupcake Presentation, Level 3;

Jameson Foster – Competing in Food Innovations, Level 3;

Kami Wells – State Vice President of Achievement.

The Redwater High School Teacher/Advisor for the FCCLA program is Jessica Davis.

FCCLA is a national Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students in Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education in public and private school through grade 12. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers that support families. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

